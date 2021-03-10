Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 78% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 20 mph. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.