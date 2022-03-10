Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. A 14-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow will return to western Iowa later today and push east through the day on Thursday and into Friday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.
Just mostly sunny and breezy across Iowa today, but snow will begin to push back into the state Wednesday and then stick around. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest timing and amounts.
Snow for the morning commute in the Quad Cities. Otherwise dry across Iowa today, but we're already watching our next snow chance. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. 12 degrees is today's low. T…
This evening in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Tuesda…
This evening in Sioux City: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 12F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Sio…
This evening in Sioux City: Cloudy. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Sioux City Monday, with temperatures in the 3…