Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.