Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22. A 1-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.