Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South.