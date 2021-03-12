Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.