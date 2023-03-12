It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26. A 16-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 12:30 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
