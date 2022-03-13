Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

