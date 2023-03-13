It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.