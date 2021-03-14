 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News