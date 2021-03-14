Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
