Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Monday. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

