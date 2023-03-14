Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.