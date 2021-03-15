Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 10:00 PM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.