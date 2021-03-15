 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 10:00 PM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

