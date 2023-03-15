Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
