Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

