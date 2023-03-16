Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Sioux City, with winds reaching 29 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 4:00 AM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.