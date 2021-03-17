 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

