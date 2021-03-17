Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees t…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
This evening in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunsh…
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine toda…
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Tuesday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Do…
Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low near 40F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.…