It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. 9 degrees is today's low. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 7:06 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
