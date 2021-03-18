Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
