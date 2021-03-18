Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.