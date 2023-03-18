It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23. We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
