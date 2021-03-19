Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.