Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.