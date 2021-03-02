Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We will see clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.