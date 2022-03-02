 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

