Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.