Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

