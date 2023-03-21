Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.