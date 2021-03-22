 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

