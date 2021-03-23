Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
