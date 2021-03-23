Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.