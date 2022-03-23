Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. There is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.