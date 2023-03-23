The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Thursday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.