Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.