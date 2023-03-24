Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.