Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Sioux City, with forecast models showing 28 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

