Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.