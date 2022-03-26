Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.