Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City today. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshi…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Thursday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low.…
Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…