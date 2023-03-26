Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.