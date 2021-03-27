Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
