Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph.