Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.