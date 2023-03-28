Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees to…
Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Thursday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low.…
Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. …