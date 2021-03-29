 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

