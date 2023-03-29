It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees to…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Thursday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low.…
Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…