Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
