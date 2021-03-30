 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City today. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

