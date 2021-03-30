Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City today. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
