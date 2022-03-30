Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City today. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pretty quiet during the day today, but storms look likely tonight in central and western Iowa. Damaging wind gusts and hail cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa until 11pm Tuesday. Here's the latest information from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Winds will be gusting 50 to 55 mph across the state today and could cause isolated power outages. See how long the strong winds will stick around and what temperatures are expected for the weekend.
Watch now: Dry across Iowa today, but the chance for showers and a few severe storms returns Tuesday
While we'll be warming a little Monday and Tuesday across Iowa, another cold front will begin to push into the state Tuesday evening. See when showers and storms are most likely for our area.
Dry in the western part of the state, but rain and snow will linger for the eastern half. Not much wind today, but that will change in a big way for Friday. Here's all the weather info you need.
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Sioux City folks should see…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degre…
This evening in Sioux City: Clear skies. Gusty winds early. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures in Si…