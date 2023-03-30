Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pretty quiet across the Midwest Wednesday, but that's about to change. A few severe storms could occur Thursday with a lot more expected Frida…
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
Meteorologists are warning of a series of severe storms that could rip across America's Midwest and South over the next couple of weeks, with …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees to…