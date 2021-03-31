Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Sioux City are…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Sioux City temperatures will reach the…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City today. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. We will…
For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds…
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 de…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
This evening in Sioux City: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s tomo…