Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.