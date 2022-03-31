Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
