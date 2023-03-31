The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Friday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.