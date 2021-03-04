 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 13 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

